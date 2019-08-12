Assault:
- 500 block Princess Anne Street, 8/9, 5:30 p.m. A citizen reported an unknown black male approached him and physically assaulted him. The victim declined medical treatment.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1900 block Plank Road, 8/11, 3:30 p.m. A citizen reported his license plates stolen.
- 600 block Lewis Street, 8/11, 5:15 a.m. A citizen reported his wallet stolen from his vehicle.
- 1200 block Townsend Boulevard, 8/8, 6:00 p.m. A citizen reported his front license plate stolen.
- 1000 block Wicklow Drive, 8/9, 6:30 p.m. A citizen reported his license plates stolen.
Arson:
- 400 block Greenbrier 8/11, 9:30 a.m. A citizen reported her vehicle’s rear seat had burn marks.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.