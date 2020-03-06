Suspicious Activity:

Yesterday, the Fredericksburg Police Department received two similar reports of suspicious behavior where the homeowners believed unknown persons were casing their houses. The first incident occurred on March 4th at 8:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Longstreet Avenue and the second occurred on March 5th at 6:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Howison Avenue. In both incidents, unknown persons knocked on the front door, identified themselves as employees of a home service company, and attempted to gain access to the home by selling a product or installing windows never ordered. In both incidents, the individuals could not provide identification or company credentials. The Fredericksburg Police Department would like to remind the community to:

  • Never let strangers into your home
  • Ask for their name, business card, company credentials, or supervisor’s name
  • Always report suspicious behavior
  • If possible, invest in a video doorbell, security cameras, or security system

Arrests:

  • Freshwater, Brionna Louise, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Norris, Thomas Harvey Jr, 50, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Pope, Derrick Keith, 38, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • King, Raven Chemiese D`shel, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on felony charge.
  • Compton, Steven Dwayne, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Gomez, Ivan Jafec, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Leake, Frank Thomas, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Stewart, India Shavon, 33, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
  • Boley, Angelia, 59, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Nuckoles, Amy Lee, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Gonsalves, Jacob Kenneth, 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen goods.
  • Robinson, Chaz Antonio, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Robinson, Jeremy Quymaine, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Alston, Zyan K, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Hannah, Alexis Ryan, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Hubbard, Jamel Wakeen Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Smarr, John Douglas, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Singhass, Robert Fields, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on three charges of destruction of property, monuments.
  • Sager, Clark Eugene, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Williams, Deon Phillip, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Brown, Rick Anthony, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Fabbrini, Joseph Tayloe, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, first offense and speeding.
  • Kersey, Michael Allen, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Baldwin, Marcus Darnel, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
  • Champoux, Zachary Richard, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Lewis, Darrell Antonio Ti`shaw, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Lewis, Rodney J`allen, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Lopez, Eddie Waldo Cano, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Hughes, Ryan Nicolai, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.
  • Griffith, Zachary James, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.
  • Dubovsky, Daniel Alexander, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective order.
  • Sandy, Hindolo Eante, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Earnhardt, Benjamin Craig, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapon – first offense.
  • Brown, Vance Lee Jr, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member third offense.
  • Blakeney, John David Jr, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Jones, Devon Gabriel, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
  • Graninger, Patrick Henry, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession ofschedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Compton, Steven Dwayne, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Byerly, Jeremiah Gray, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of open burning within city

