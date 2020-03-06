Suspicious Activity:
Yesterday, the Fredericksburg Police Department received two similar reports of suspicious behavior where the homeowners believed unknown persons were casing their houses. The first incident occurred on March 4th at 8:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Longstreet Avenue and the second occurred on March 5th at 6:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Howison Avenue. In both incidents, unknown persons knocked on the front door, identified themselves as employees of a home service company, and attempted to gain access to the home by selling a product or installing windows never ordered. In both incidents, the individuals could not provide identification or company credentials. The Fredericksburg Police Department would like to remind the community to:
- Never let strangers into your home
- Ask for their name, business card, company credentials, or supervisor’s name
- Always report suspicious behavior
- If possible, invest in a video doorbell, security cameras, or security system
Arrests:
- Freshwater, Brionna Louise, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Norris, Thomas Harvey Jr, 50, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Pope, Derrick Keith, 38, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- King, Raven Chemiese D`shel, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on felony charge.
- Compton, Steven Dwayne, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Gomez, Ivan Jafec, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Leake, Frank Thomas, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Stewart, India Shavon, 33, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Boley, Angelia, 59, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Nuckoles, Amy Lee, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Gonsalves, Jacob Kenneth, 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen goods.
- Robinson, Chaz Antonio, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Robinson, Jeremy Quymaine, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Alston, Zyan K, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Hannah, Alexis Ryan, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Hubbard, Jamel Wakeen Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Smarr, John Douglas, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Singhass, Robert Fields, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on three charges of destruction of property, monuments.
- Sager, Clark Eugene, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Williams, Deon Phillip, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Brown, Rick Anthony, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Fabbrini, Joseph Tayloe, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, first offense and speeding.
- Kersey, Michael Allen, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Baldwin, Marcus Darnel, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
- Champoux, Zachary Richard, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Lewis, Darrell Antonio Ti`shaw, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Lewis, Rodney J`allen, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Lopez, Eddie Waldo Cano, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Hughes, Ryan Nicolai, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.
- Griffith, Zachary James, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.
- Dubovsky, Daniel Alexander, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective order.
- Sandy, Hindolo Eante, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Earnhardt, Benjamin Craig, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapon – first offense.
- Brown, Vance Lee Jr, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member third offense.
- Blakeney, John David Jr, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Jones, Devon Gabriel, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
- Graninger, Patrick Henry, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession ofschedule I/II controlled substance.
- Compton, Steven Dwayne, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Byerly, Jeremiah Gray, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of open burning within city
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
