Vandalism:
- 1000 Care Way, 3/9, 8:15 p.m. A person reported several trees recently planted were removed.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 200 block Farrell Lane, 3/9, 7:30 a.m. A person reported her vehicle was vandalized.
- 1400 block Parcell Street, 3/9, 7:31 a.m. Three vehicles had their windows shattered.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1500 block Stafford Avenue, 3/9, 8:00 a.m. A person reported his two vehicles were broken into. A GPS was stolen from the car left unlocked.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
