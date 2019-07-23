Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 100 block Wellington Lakes Drive, 7/21, 1:30 a.m. A citizen reported witnessing a black female with gold hair, approximately 5’5, and a thin build vandalize a parked vehicle that was left unattended. After damaging the car, the suspect left in a dark-colored Nissan or Kia sedan.
Vandalism:
- Thalhimer, 1670 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/22, 3:30 p.m. A patrol officer discovered the glass of the front door shattered.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.