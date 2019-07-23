Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 100 block Wellington Lakes Drive, 7/21, 1:30 a.m. A citizen reported witnessing a black female with gold hair, approximately 5’5, and a thin build vandalize a parked vehicle that was left unattended. After damaging the car, the suspect left in a dark-colored Nissan or Kia sedan.

Vandalism:

  • Thalhimer, 1670 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/22, 3:30 p.m. A patrol officer discovered the glass of the front door shattered.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments