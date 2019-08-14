Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 1000 block Heritage Park Drive, 8/1, 12:00 p.m. A citizen reported his 2020 registration decal stolen from his front license plate.
  • 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 8/12, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported a license plate stolen from her vehicle.

Larceny:

  • 1100 block Noble Way, 8/12, 4:30 p.m. A citizen reported several items stolen from her apartment.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments