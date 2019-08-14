Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 1000 block Heritage Park Drive, 8/1, 12:00 p.m. A citizen reported his 2020 registration decal stolen from his front license plate.
- 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 8/12, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported a license plate stolen from her vehicle.
Larceny:
- 1100 block Noble Way, 8/12, 4:30 p.m. A citizen reported several items stolen from her apartment.
TIPS
