Vehicle Tampering:

  • 1000 block Jamis Place, 12/5, 7:30 p.m. A citizen reported that an unknown person attempted to gain entry to his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Arrests:

  • Adkins, Raymond, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.
  • Carter, Jawell Maurice, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of defrauding hotels and failure to abide
  • by conditions of release.
  • Clark, Tyreek Jason, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
  • Culley, Devin Maurice, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Cunningham, Nathaniel Valentino, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • 35
  • Frame, Krystina June, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Goodwyn, Roswell Albert, 75, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault by threats.
  • Hall, Taylor Dawn, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Harper, Richard Allen, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Heid, Aaron Nathan, 42, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
  • Idrovo, Guillermo Andreas, 34, of Locust Grove was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
  • Jones, Jacob Todd, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.
  • Keys, Polly Denise, 49, of Spotsylvania was arrested on charges of shoplifting and larceny.
  • Madrinan, Mark Anthony, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation.
  • Monroe, Kevin Eugene, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Simmons, Zachary R, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I, II controlled
  • substance.
  • Skepple, Hewlett, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Sposto, Casey Lee, 36, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Stephens, Danielle Marie, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of failure to stop/elude police and
  • larceny.
  • Strickland, James Bruce Jr, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of manufacture/sale fictitious license.
  • Wheaton, Jonathan Gregory, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Whitaker, Marcus Khiri, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.
  • Wilhoite, Melissa Jo, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Wilson, Hazeem Orlando, 30 of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

