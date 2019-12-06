Vehicle Tampering:
- 1000 block Jamis Place, 12/5, 7:30 p.m. A citizen reported that an unknown person attempted to gain entry to his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Arrests:
- Adkins, Raymond, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.
- Carter, Jawell Maurice, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of defrauding hotels and failure to abide
- by conditions of release.
- Clark, Tyreek Jason, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
- Culley, Devin Maurice, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Cunningham, Nathaniel Valentino, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- 35
- Frame, Krystina June, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Goodwyn, Roswell Albert, 75, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault by threats.
- Hall, Taylor Dawn, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Harper, Richard Allen, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Heid, Aaron Nathan, 42, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Idrovo, Guillermo Andreas, 34, of Locust Grove was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Jones, Jacob Todd, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.
- Keys, Polly Denise, 49, of Spotsylvania was arrested on charges of shoplifting and larceny.
- Madrinan, Mark Anthony, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation.
- Monroe, Kevin Eugene, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Simmons, Zachary R, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I, II controlled
- substance.
- Skepple, Hewlett, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Sposto, Casey Lee, 36, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Stephens, Danielle Marie, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of failure to stop/elude police and
- larceny.
- Strickland, James Bruce Jr, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of manufacture/sale fictitious license.
- Wheaton, Jonathan Gregory, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Whitaker, Marcus Khiri, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.
- Wilhoite, Melissa Jo, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Wilson, Hazeem Orlando, 30 of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
