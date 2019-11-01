Larceny:
- 2000 block Ashford Circle, 10/31, 8:00 a.m. A general contractor reported a trailer with several tools was stolen from the construction site.
Arrests:
- Frye, Jarnay Patrice, 23, of King George was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Pyle, Daniel Lawrence, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Frye, Jarnay Patrice, 23, of King George was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Sullivan, Joseph Eugene, 29, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Miller, Corey Deon, 35, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Roberts, Bryan James, 30, of King George was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -police officer.
- Jarrell, Leslie Jean, 63, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Spencer, Jerrel Juan, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of revoked pretrial release.
- Frazier, Priscilla Candice Leeanna, 28, of Culpeper was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Ross, Tyler Allen, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Burke, Kevin Antoin, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
- Flores, Eusevio, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Evelyn, Malik Calvin, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Giles, Dylan John, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Jones, Sean Alfred, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Boswell, Christopher Adam, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Badillo, Rogelio, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Adams, Raymond Earl II, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
- Mould, David George, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
- Mitchell, Brandi Yvette, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Mitchell, Brandi Yvette, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Monoskey, Jamie Edward Jr, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit & run.
- Phillips, James Paige, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen goods.
- Freeze, Constance Diane, 70, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Ratcliff, Aiden Kane, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
- Campbell, Tammy Marie, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
- Buettner, Joseph Jared, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of dumping trash on a highway.
- Clay, Brittany Ann, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Williams, Nathan Justice, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
