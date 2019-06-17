Vandalism:
- 1400 block Charles Street, 6/14, 10:00 a.m. A patrol officer discovered a storm drain was damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 800 block Caroline Street, 6/14, 8:00 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle was vandalized. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny:
- 1700 block Sunken Road, 6/16, 11:00 a.m. A City resident reported a bicycle was stolen from the rear of his residence. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.