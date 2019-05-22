Graffiti:
- 300 block Riverside Drive, 5/20, 2:30 p.m. A patrol officer discovered graffiti on several rocks on Ficklen Island. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 300 block Riverside Drive, 5/20, 3:00 p.m. A patrol officer discovered graffiti on several rocks near Sliding Rock. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Criminal Activity Report:
- Wash and Fold, 503 Jefferson Davis Highway, 5/22, 12:00 a.m. A citizen reported that a white male and a white female took clothes from the dryer she was using. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.