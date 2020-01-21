Assault by intimidation:
- Regal Cinema Movie Theater, 3301 Plank Road, 1/19, 1:30 p.m. A citizen reported he had an exchange of words with another patron in the movie theater. During the conversation, the male (see photo) made threats to harm him physically.
Larceny- Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- Fredericksburg Auto Finance, 1/20, 9:15 a.m. An employee reported one of their dealer license plates was stolen.
Larceny:
- TGI Friday’s, 1160 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 1/19, 5:15 p.m. A citizen reported he left his wallet at the restaurant. When he returned to retrieve it, he discovered his an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 800 block College Avenue, 1/18, 11:00 a.m. Four vehicles parked near one another were vandalized.
Vandalism:
- Micah Ministries, 1013 Princess Anne Street, 1/17, 8:15 a.m. An employee reported a brick was thrown through one of the windows.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
