Robbery:
- 1400 block Kenmore Avenue, 9/1, 12:00 a.m. A citizen reported he was robbed by an acquaintance that goes by the name “Tye” (see photo) and an unknown black male. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and left in an unknown direction. The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.
Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- Downtown Cleaners, 510 Kenmore Avenue, 8/31, 12:00 a.m. The owners reported an unknown person forced entry through a window and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism:
- CVS Pharmacy, 591 Jefferson Davis Highway, 9/1, 9:00 a.m. An employee reported a young black male damaged a window cling.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1400 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 8/30, 8:30 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle was keyed.
- 2200 block Princess Anne Street, 8/28, 6:30 p.m. A citizen reported his driver-side mirror was damaged.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- 1700 Lafayette Boulevard, 8/31, 6:30 p.m. A City resident reported her smoker stolen.
- 800 block Caroline Street, 8/30, 1:30 p.m. A City resident reported two TVs stolen from her residence.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 2000 block Lafayette Boulevard, 8/30, 11:15 pm. A City resident reported a single license plate stolen from her vehicle.
Graffiti:
- 300 block Riverside Drive, 8/30, 9:30 p.m. A patrol officer discovered new graffiti on rocks near Indian Punch Bowl.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.