Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 100 block Wolfe Street, 6/10, 2:45 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle was keyed. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny:
- Home Depot, 1201 Gateway Boulevard, 6/10, 6:00 p.m. An employee reported two lawn mowers were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism:
- Emporio, 703 Caroline Street, 6/10, 12:00 p.m. A storefront window pane was shattered. No items were missing from the store display. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Counterfeiting:
- 7-11 Convenience Store, 1613 Dixon Street, 6/10, 2:15 p.m. The clerk reported an unknown black male attempted to make a purchase using a counterfeit bill. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.