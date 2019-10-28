Larceny:

  • 100 block Fauquier Street, 10/27, 5:50 p.m. A City resident reported her vehicle’s license plates stolen.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 1200 block Wicklow Drive, 10/25, 8:30 a.m. A City resident reported her vehicle’s rear windshield shattered.

Graffiti:

  • 900 block Sophia Street, 10/24, 7:00 p.m. A City employee discovered graffiti on an electrical box.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

