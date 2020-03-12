Robbery:

  • 3000 block Fall Hill Avenue, 3/10, 2:00 p.m. A person reported two unknown black males approached him and, after a scuffle, stole his wallet. The victim declined medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 1900 block Charles Street, 3/10, 11:00 p.m. A person reported the license plates were stolen from his vehicle.
  • 200 block William Street, 3/10, 9:45 p.m. A person reported his handgun was stolen from his vehicle.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

