Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 700 block Sophia Street, 8/8, 6:30 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle insurance card, registration, and a pair of sneakers stolen from his vehicle.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 100 block Wellington Lakes Drive, 8/9, 1:00 a.m. A citizen reported seeing two males deflate the tires of a vehicle.
Arrests:
- Rivera, Benjamin, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Tinkey, Brian Charles, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Higgins, William Arthur, 32, of Dulles was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Martin, Nathan Alexander, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Curry, Cortashia Sharday, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of stalking.
- Tamondong, Leticia N, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Cooke-burke, Tina Lynn, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to yield right of way.
- Ball, Bethany Michelle, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Pritchett, Wesley Wayne Jr, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Ramirez Gomez, Joel Isai, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Williams, Jesseca Cleo-keymaya-le, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Culton, Mathew Aaron, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Ramos, Bridget Lorraine, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
- Williams, Robyanna Lonte`, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Smith, Angela M, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Martin, Nathan Alexander, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Waters, Courtney Jean, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Waller, Talaya L. , 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Dillard, Brittany Shafawn, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Foster, Ronnie Johnell, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Gibson, Matthew Leland, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Wallace, Clarence Wayne Jr, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Guzman, Rosa Angelica, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Conway, Michael Anthony Jr, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Walker, James Aubrey III, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Hilario-lima, Jose Miguel, 28, of Dumfries was arrested on a charge of violation of protective orders.
- Moore, Dominique Leon, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Smith, Justin Mckinley, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Woodring, Kindall Raeann, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Johnson, Neal Mitchell, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
- Gailey, Teddy Bryan, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -police officer.
- Heimel, Thomas Leo, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Hill, Gary Lee Jr, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Klecar, Ronald Lewis, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
- Kelley, Kori Stephen, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of assault & battery - police officer, driving without a license, and receiving stolen goods.
- Whitaker, Trayc Michele, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving on a revoked license.
- Rivas, Diana Beatrice, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Smith, Peter Manuel, 24, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Gonzalez-mora, Michael, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Johnson, De`jour Cornelious, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Mclaren, Scott Douglas, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Pryor, Gaisha Lashawn, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving on revoked or suspended license.
- Carter, Brandon Jamal, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving on revoked or suspended license.
- Queen, Te`quita Nicole, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Watkins, Rahsaan Jamar, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Foxx, Malaysia Lanae, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- West, Aaron Michael, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
- Stevens, Damien Everton, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Nemeth, Owen Butler, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
- James, Jordan Lamont, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.