Larceny:
- 1500 block Princess Anne Street, 2/4, 2:15 p.m. An employee reported two statues were stolen from his front porch.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- 1000 block Sam Perry Boulevard, 2/4, 6:30 p.m. An employee reported her wedding band and engagement ring were stolen from her purse.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- Poet’s Walk, 3020 Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard, 2/5, 2:30 p.m. An employee reported one of her vehicle’s windows was struck with an object and her purse was stolen.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1100 block Prince Edward Street, 2/4, 8:50 a.m. A citizen reported his vehicle was keyed.
Vandalism:
- 1100 block Princess Anne Street, 2/4, 11:45 a.m. A City resident reported her irrigation pipe was damaged.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
