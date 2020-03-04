Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 1000 block Sam Perry Boulevard, 3/2, 10:50 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle was vandalized.

Larceny:

  • 1000 block Heritage Park Drive, 3/3, 11:30 p.m. A City resident reported her firearm was stolen from her apartment.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

