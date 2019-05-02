Graffiti:
- 200 block William Street, 5/1, 8:30 p.m. A property manager reported that there was graffiti on an exterior wall. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Vandalism of Motor vehicle:
- 200 block Lewis Street, 4/30, 8:40 a.m. A citizen reported that his vehicle’s windshield was shattered. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.