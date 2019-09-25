Motor Vehicle Theft:

  • 7-11, 340 Amaret Street, 9/25, 6:15 a.m. A citizen reported he left his vehicle unattended with the key in the ignition and it was stolen by a black male wearing a green, long-sleeved t-shirt, and hat. The investigation is ongoing.

Larceny – Theft from Building

  • McDonald’s, 1212 Jefferson Davis Highway, 9/25, 5:00 a.m. A citizen reported he left his suitcase unattended and it was stolen.

Larceny:

  • 200 block Mcconkey Street, 9/24, 3:30 p.m. A City resident reported a fishing rod and reel were stolen from his residence. The perpetrator forced entry into the home.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

