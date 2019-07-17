Larceny:
- 1200 block Caroline Street, 7/16, 7:30 p.m. A City resident reported that his bicycle was stolen. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 1200 block Princess Anne Street, 7/16, 10:00 a.m. A City resident reported that a key was stolen. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny – theft from building:
- 700 block Freeman Street, 7/16, 7:30 p.m. A City resident reported that an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism:
- 1000 block of Prince Edward Street, 7/16, 10:00 a.m. A City resident reported that her planter was damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.