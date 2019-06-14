Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 500 block Caroline Street, 6/13, 7:30 p.m. A citizen reported their vehicle was keyed. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Arrests:
- Woodward, Stephon Anthony Sr, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Bierlein, Stacy Renee, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Green, Corey Obrien, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Leach, Jessica Dawn, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of embezzlement.
- Wildey, Daniel Christopher, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Del Castillo, Elias, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit & run.
- Brady, Michael Logan, 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of attempt to commit noncapital offense.
- Mclaughlin, Thad Wayne Jr, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Hunter, Kurtwan Amar, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Woodard, Amy Nicole, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Page, Clayton Adam Jr, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Gordon, Nicholas Charlie, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Allen, James Michael, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by interdicted person.
- Sanginthirath, Sikharm Travis, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of giving false report to police officer.
- Colegrove, Demetrious Lee, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of entering or setting in motion a vehicle.
- Abel, Mark Anthony, 52, of Locust Grove was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Williams, Jason Robert, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
- Watts, Timothy David, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Fortune, Maurice Wayne, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Gibson, Jermaine Massaquoi, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Woodward, Stephon Anthony Senior, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of failure to comply with court order and larceny or theft, third or subsequent offense.
- Bailey, Jessica Marie, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Taylor, Richard Charles, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Reyes, Jazmine A, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Hall, Lakin, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.