Larceny:

  • Quality Inn, 2310 Plank Road, 10/13, 2:50 p.m. A customer reported a bag of clothes and toiletries stolen from his room.
  • Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 10/12, 6:30 p.m. A citizen reported his wallet stolen.

Vehicle Tampering:

  • 600 block Sophia Street, 10/12, 1:00 p.m. A citizen reported a person rummaged through her vehicle. No items were missing.

Vandalism:

  • 100 block Forest Village, 10/12, 7:30 a.m. A citizen reported flowers she planted were pulled up and thrown on the sidewalk.
  • 300 block Amelia Street, 10/11, 6:00 p.m. The property owner reported damage to the exterior fence.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments