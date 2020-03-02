Shots Fired:
- 1100 block Townsend Boulevard, 3/1, 7:50 p.m. An apartment resident reported hearing a loud bang in one of the bedrooms. He went to see what the noise was and discovered a bullet had entered the apartment through an exterior wall. No persons were injured. Patrol officers and the on-call detective responded to begin an investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
