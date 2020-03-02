Shots Fired:

  • 1100 block Townsend Boulevard, 3/1, 7:50 p.m. An apartment resident reported hearing a loud bang in one of the bedrooms. He went to see what the noise was and discovered a bullet had entered the apartment through an exterior wall. No persons were injured. Patrol officers and the on-call detective responded to begin an investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

TIPS

