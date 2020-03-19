Larceny:

  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1951 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 3/17, 11:45 a.m. An employee reported their catering trailer was stolen.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

