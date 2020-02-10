Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- 1200 block Townsend Boulevard, 2/8, 4:00 p.m. A City resident returned home and found the lock on the front door damaged. Upon entering the apartment, the homeowner discovered a boombox was missing.
Assault:
- 1000 block Wicklow Drive, 2/9, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported an unknown group of teenagers assaulted her child.
Larceny:
- 1300 block Rowe Street, 2/9, 6:30 p.m. A citizen reported his bicycle stolen.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1200 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 2/9, 3:50 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle’s rear windshield was vandalized.
- 1100 block Caroline Street, 2/9, 9:30 a.m. A citizen reported his vehicle’s windshield was shattered.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
