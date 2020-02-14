Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 900 block Princess Anne Street, 2/13, 10:30 a.m. A citizen reported her wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

Motor Vehicle Theft:

  • 200 block Germania Street, 2/13, 12:00 p.m. A citizen reported he left his vehicle unattended and it was stolen.

Arrests:

  • Tignor, Katherine Victoria, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fail comply with court order.
  • Hare, Michael Lee, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fail comply with court order.
  • Johnson, Theodore Alexander, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
  • Lewis, John Leroy, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.
  • Barr, Martin Vanburen III, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Neville, Margie Elaine, 46, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of burglary tools.
  • Smith, Angela Marie, 37, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
  • Smith, Anthony Wayne, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of controlled substance -schedule I/II.
  • Scott, Susan, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third of subsequent offense.
  • Rigaud, Bandley Ashley, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Daugherty, Sarah Louise, 19, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of larceny with intent to sell or distribute.
  • Stevens, Damien Everton, 37, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Washington, Juquan Dupri, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of brandishing firearm.
  • Prewitt, Lauren Brittany, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of sale of drug paraphernalia.
  • Cohen, Rebecca Ann, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Caple, Marc Thomas, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Charity, Daquan Deandre, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Riojas, Amanda Jacquline, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of forging, uttering.
  • Fields, Torrin Alexander, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
  • Smith, Jacoby Darnell, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
  • Robinson, Antoninus Domonic, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Allen, James Michael, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
  • Branson, Christopher Joseph, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Shalaby, Sameh Elsayed, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Jabour, Mohammad Esaw, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Carter, Ashley Shareece, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Williams, Paul Scott, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Webb, Vijal M, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation.
  • Freeman, Justin Lavon, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Dryden, Robert Blake, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Fearon, James Roger III, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense. 
  • Martz, Dominick Chad, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Logan, Victor Roger, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation.
  • Hare, Michael Lee, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of contempt of court and probation violation.
  • Kennedy, Marvin Lynn, 65, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Pullen, Edgar Gordon Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Rigaud, Bandley Ashley, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Seale, Sarah Leigh, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft.
  • Eitel, Austin Jovann, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Shelton, Victoria Elizabeth-estel, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Rezac, Danielle Carter Ross, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

