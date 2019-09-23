Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 1500 block Dunes Street, 9/22, 10:40 a.m. A City resident reported that undisclosed amount of cash was taken from her vehicle. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
  • 2500 block Carriage Lane, 9/22, 2:00 p.m. A City resident report that an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from his vehicle. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

Vehicle Tampering:

  • 800 block Cobblestone Boulevard, 9/22, 1:40 p.m. A City resident reported her vehicle being rummaged through. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

Larceny:

  • 2200 Caroline Street, 9/22, 4:30 p.m. A Spotsylvania resident reported several cases of wine stolen from the booth. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

