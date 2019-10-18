Larceny:
- 1900 block Princess Anne Street, 10/17, 3:50 p.m. A City resident reported his bicycle stolen.
Arrests:
- Rose, Sharon Kaye, 45, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Cornelius, Keyonte Montel, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Jackson, Donte Llewellyn, 25, of Bowling Green was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on felony charge.
- Harris, Sylvester Angelo, 34, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Padgett, Richard Emory, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Sparks, Jack King 3rd, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Perry, John Bernard, 56, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Garrett Douglas, Erik Jermone, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Freeman, Donna Stern, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Fox, Shaquana Nicole, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Wheeler, Matthew Joseph, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Miller, Esther Lashone, 45, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Northrup, Corey Stratton, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Jones, Darius, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Orellana, Juliet Raven, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Pannell, James Andrew, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license.
- Harris, Carroll Terrell, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of false identification of self to law enforcement officer.
- Davis, Jason, 48, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of false identification of self to law enforcement officer.
- Hill, Tiffany Jo, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Davis, Richard Wayne, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving on a revoked license.
- Sparks, Jack King 3rd, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Lopez, Adrian Alanjandro, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Harrison, Casey Irene, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Millard, Richard Charlie, 65, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Krecker, Thomas Joseph, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Taylor, Jeremy Thomas, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Rogers, Jessica Persephani, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of embezzlement.
- Edenton, Kylie Nicole, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Fields, Thomas Isaac Jr, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
