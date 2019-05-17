Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 800 block Caroline Street, 5/16, 6:00 p.m. A citizen reported she left her vehicle unlocked and her wallet was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Arrests:
- Hare, Amanda Lynn, 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Tenhoeve, John Edward, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Delano, Michael Anthony, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Pope, Lauren Rose, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Morris, Angela Marie, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Cerda-flores, Rodrigo, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of rape.
- Hulo, Gregory Allen, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Ladner, Adarylis, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Farrington, Warren Lee, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
- Weddle, Lucas Allen, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Williamson, Robert Andrew, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- White, Deveron Lamare, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of forging public records and hit and run.
- Wolinski, Hope Taylor, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Myers, Aniyah Moa`nt, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Sloan, Bryan G, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Carter, Ashley Nicole, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Baig, Mirza Usman, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Chohan, Humayun Shakeel, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Nollie, Jennifer Lawrence, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Sealock, Henry William Jr, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by interdicted person.
- Truitt, Alexis Michelle, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Johnson, Treyvon Deyo, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.