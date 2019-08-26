Motor Vehicle Theft:
- 200 block Ferdinand Street, 8/24, 5:45 p.m. A City resident reported his single axel trailer stolen from his yard.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 3100 block Village Lane, 8/25, 5:00 p.m. A citizen reported his rear license plate stolen.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle
- 2500 block Belmont Terrace, 8/25, 1:40 p.m. A citizen reported that her E-Z pass and an undisclosed amount of cash stolen from her vehicle.
- 400 block Hillcrest Drive, 8/25, 7:30 p.m. A citizen reported an undisclosed amount of cash stolen from the center console of his vehicle.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 1700 block Noyack Lane, 8/24, 11: p.m. A citizen reported a person went through her vehicle.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.