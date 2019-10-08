Assault:

  • 100 block Hanover Street, 10/8, 2:15 a.m. A citizen reported being physically assaulted by an unknown male. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Larceny:

  • Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 10/7, 6:15 p.m. A citizen left her wallet in the shopping cart and it was stolen.

Graffiti:

  • 1400 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 10/7, 10:30 a.m. A citizen reported graffiti on the parking lot.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 100 block Princess Anne Street, 10/7, 12:15 p.m. Three vehicles were drawn on with crayon.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

