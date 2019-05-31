Arrests:
- Bennett, Brian Michael, 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Hare, Harold Lee Jr, 29 Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Thompson, Destiny Tearsa, 19, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Carter, Keenan Lamar, 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Banks, Markiece Quanterius, 20, of Culpeper was arrested on a charge of larceny with intent to sell or distribute.
- Pitts, Dylan Alexander, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possession of controlled substance.
- Savell, Zachary Christopher, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication and make, sell, possession of controlled substance.
- Ulrich, Adam Cogan, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Delaney, Jackson Luke, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Bradley, Savannah Lee, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Allen, Joshua Lee, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Nygaard, Brandon Michael, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- O`connor, Raymond Patrick IV, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Littlejohn, Robert Hoopii, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Camacho, Jovani Xavier, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Berryman, Katelyn Francine, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Musick, Melinda Dawn, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Salvador, Jose, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
- Antonio, Esra, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on City property.
- Allen, James Michael, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by interdicted person.
- Ortega Murillo, Wendy Yomara, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Jackson, Wayne Wendell Jr, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Pullen, Leslie Anne, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Morgan, Jenna Marie, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possession alcoholic beverage.
- Petroskey, Madeline Victoria, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.
- Garcia Garcia, Isaias Edgar, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Kay, Lamar Mandell, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of annoying phone calls.
- Hopkins, Shy`nekia Renee`, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Aviles, Eriq Ramone, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Norbrey, Shawn Randell, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Reyes, Brittany Alexis, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Robinson, Antoninus Domonic, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Guglielmo, Anthony Joseph, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Powell, Harold Joseph II, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
