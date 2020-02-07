Arrests:
- Tignor, Katherine Victoria, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Johnson, Theodore Alexander, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
- Lewis, John Leroy, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.
- Barr, Martin Vanburen III, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Neville, Margie Elaine, 46, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of burglary tools.
- Smith, Angela Marie, 37, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Smith, Anthony Wayne, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of a schedule I/II drug.
- Scott, Susan, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third of subsequent offense.
- Rigaud, Bandley Ashley, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Daugherty, Sarah Louise, 19, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of larceny with intent to sell or distribute.
- Stevens, Damien Everton, 37, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Washington, Juquan Dupri, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of brandishing a firearm.
- Prewitt, Lauren Brittany, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of sale of drug paraphernalia.
- Cohen, Rebecca Ann, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Caple, Marc Thomas, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Charity, Daquan Deandre, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Riojas, Amanda Jacquline, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of forging, uttering.
- Fields, Torrin Alexander, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
- Smith, Jacoby Darnell, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Robinson, Antoninus Domonic, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Allen, James Michael, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
- Branson, Christopher Joseph, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Shalaby, Sameh Elsayed, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Gonzalez Vasquez, Walter G, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
- Jabour, Mohammad Esaw, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Carter, Ashley Shareece, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Williams, Paul Scott, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Webb, Vijal M, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation.
- Freeman, Justin Lavon, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Dryden, Robert Blake, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Fearon, James Roger III, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Martz, Dominick Chad, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Hare, Michael Lee, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of failure to comply with court order, contempt of court, and probation violation.
- Kennedy, Marvin Lynn, 65, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Pullen, Edgar Gordon Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Rigaud, Bandley Ashley, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Seale, Sarah Leigh, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft - third or subsequent offense.
- Willis, Wilton Troy Jr, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
- Eitel, Austin Jovann, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Shelton, Victoria Elizabeth-Estel, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Rezac, Danielle Carter Ross, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.