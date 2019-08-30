Motor Vehicle Theft:
- 1100 block Princess Anne Street, 8/29, 12:00 a.m. A citizen reported her 2002 Toyota Corolla stolen.
Fraud:
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 8/27, 3:30 p.m. An unknown male entered the store and purchased an item. The male then gave the receipt to an unidentified female who entered the store, selected the same item, and used the receipt to return the item to obtain money fraudulently. The suspects were seen leaving in a silver pick-up truck.
Arrests:
- Jefferson, Torshan Elise Lashaun, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Diaz, William Mark Jr, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of failure to comply with court order and contempt of court.
- Johnson, Bruce Alonzo Jr, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
- Medina, Timothy Nathan, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Jackson, Aylana, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit larceny.
- Guice, Sylvester Antoine, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Hamlin, Cailynn Chanlor, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Myers, Tharthur James II, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Lopez, Gustavo Adolfo, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Brooks, Ashton Lee, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Fitch, Stephen Craig II, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Edgerton, Michael Wesley Jr, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Kennedy, Sheila Carol, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Payton, Orlando Donnell, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Coleman, Mario Antwan, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and pedestrian in the roadway.
- Olson, Ricky James, 66, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Raines, Mark Wayne II, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Cretsinger, Megan Ann, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Fincham, Jean Marie, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run - property damage.
- Buechling, Heather Lynn, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
