Vandalism:

  • Gold’s Gym, 2380 Plank Road, 9/30, 9:15 p.m. A citizen reported his keys were stolen.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 300 block Prince Edward Street, 10/1, 5:30 p.m. The catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles parked in the VRE lots.
  • WC Spratt, 491 Central Road, 10/1, 10:00 a.m. An employee reported the inspection sticker was stolen from his work vehicle.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

