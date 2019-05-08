Larceny:
- 200 block George Street, 5/6, 11:00 a.m. A City government employee reported that his leaf blower was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Graffiti:
- J Brian’s Tap Room, 200 Hanover Street, 5/7, 2:00 p.m. A citizen reported that there was graffiti on an exterior wall of the business. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.