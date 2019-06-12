Larceny – Theft from Building:
- Shane’s Rib Shack, 1150 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 6/11, 3:30 p.m. A black male took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tip jar. The investigation is ongoing.
- TGI Friday’s, 1160 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 6/11, 9:30 a.m. An employee reported two white males took a power washer and several cooking pans from the restaurant. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.