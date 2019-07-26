Larceny from a Motor Vehicle:
- 800 block Railroad Avenue, 7/25, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported cash was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.
Arrests:
- Tignor, Katherine Victoria, 35, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Hiort, Michael Guenter, 56, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Edwards, Rebecca Anne, 44, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Fauntleroy, Matthew Wayne, 34, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Nelson, Michael Chase, 33, of Woodbridge was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Mckethan, Devin Ericson, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Hoverter, Shane Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Myers, Ta`reek Jemil, 18, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of forging.
- Ball, William Jonathan, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Rollins, Mariah Chanelle, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Walker, Yvonne Marie, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Messi, Ernst-benoit, 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of carjacking.
- Izaguirre Vasela, Deysi Maribel, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Hilton, Lilliana Picado, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Hernandez, Eduardo, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Garrett, Ashley Marie, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Hall, John Scott, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Taylor, Jeremy Thomas, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective orders.
- Vick, Shamaal Kentae, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Shorts, John Edison III, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Giesen, Douglas Brent II, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Ross, Chelsea Lynn, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Buige, James Earl, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with support obligation.
- Neville, Margie Elaine, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Simpson, Victoria Gabrielle, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Buckner, Tiron Dante, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Brown, Gary Wayne, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Sayasithsena, Erin Grace, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Blackwell, Elijah Dean, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Orr, Donald Wayne Jr, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Martinez-reyes, Pascual, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Buckner, Tiron Dante, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Plummer, Deann Michelle, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- A Nationally Accredited Law Enforcement Agency
- Newton, Tyler Page III, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Lamb, Keith, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Brown, Joseph Raymond, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
- Embrey, Allison Marie, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -police officer.
- Mincy, Jaquan Jamir, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Mills, Patrick Jason, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Dais, Darell Aaron, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Galvan Mendoza, Abel Edgar, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Lewis, Christopher Dale, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of making/possession of a controlled substance.
- Archie, Tyrone Lewis, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Gibson, Adonis Eon, 30, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of was arrested on three charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Hirsch, Angela Marie, 32, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Paige, Bryan Christopher, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Hill, Jerome Cecil, 39, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Paige, Bryan Christopher, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Prewitt, Lauren Brittany, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Taylor, Jeremy Thomas, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Silver, Reginald Edward II, 23, of Bowling Green was arrested on a charge of robbery.
- Hoile, Thomas Henry, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Mcguire, Donald William, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Powell, Harold Joseph II, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Gordon, Kenneth Ryan, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
- Brown, James Earl, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- James, Richard Desmond, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Romo Aguirre, Agustin, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Jackson, Lorenzo Darnell, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with support obligation.
- Sanders, Robert A, 48, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of driving with revoked license.
- Melchior, Eugene Melvin II, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Wallerstein, Gregory Michael, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Stoval, Joshua, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Harper, Amin Dejuan, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Lee, Tarif Jafar, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Davis, Jemall Lamik, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.
- Novia, Justin James, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Martin, Nathan Alexander, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Hertenstein, Charles Frederick IV, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Greene, Kelly Anne, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Carroll, Jeremy Wayne, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Perez, Moises Jr, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Pescador Montanez, Omar Antonio, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of profane, threatening language over public airway.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.