Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 2200 block Idlewild Boulevard, 8/20, 12:45 a.m. Two black males stole several pieces of landscaping equipment. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
- 2700 block Cowan Boulevard, 8/20, 11:00 a.m. A citizen reported two leaf blowers stolen.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.