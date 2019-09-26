Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 1000 block Stafford Avenue, 9/25, 10:15 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle’s window shattered. No items were missing from the vehicle.

Vandalism:

  • Guarantee Title Agency, 3000 Mall Court, 9/23, 12:30 a.m. An employee reported the HVAC unit wire was cut.
  • Office Depot, 1591 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 9/25, 3:00 p.m. An employee reported some of the trash compactor’s wires were cut.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

