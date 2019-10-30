Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:

  • 100 block Briscoe Lane, 10/29, 2:30 a.m. A City resident reported two males forced entry into his shed and stole a chainsaw and tiller.

Larceny:

  • 800 block Caroline Street, 10/29, 8:00 p.m. A citizen reported his bicycle stolen.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

