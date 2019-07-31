Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- 2000 block Plank Road, 7/29, 12:30 a.m. An employee discovered a person attempted to gain entry into the store via a skylight. Nothing was taken from the store. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
- 200 block Ivanhoe Court, 7/29, 3:45 p.m. A citizen reported two bicycles stolen from her yard.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 2300 block Airport Avenue, 7/28, 8:15 p.m. A citizen reported a car stereo stolen from his vehicle.
- 300 block Tyler Street, 7/28, 10:00 a.m. A citizen reported his firearm stolen from his unsecured vehicle.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- 300 block Canal Street, 7/29, 2:20 p.m. A citizen reported multiple power tools stolen from his back yard.
TIPS
