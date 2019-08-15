Vandalism:
- 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 8/14, 3:30 p.m. A City resident reported there was damage to one of his residence windows.
- 800 block Caroline Street, 8/14, 2:45 a.m. Two stores, Phosphene Studio and Bash Boutique, reported their signs were tampered with.
TIPS
