Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1400 block Preserve Lane, 8/22, 8:00 p.m. A citizen reported her bike stolen from the bed of her truck.
Arrests:
- Mullins, Travis Cody, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Richards, Tameia Ann Marie, 20, of Woodbridge was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Creswell, Justin Allen, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective order.
- Brown, Tsiras Asante, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Stapleton, David Lomonthe Jr, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation from vehicle/motorcycle motor.
- Wood, Corey Mitchell, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Reffell, George Chimmah, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Blount, Antonio Jamal, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Bell, Bridgett Lynn, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Jones, Duane Clifton, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Jones, Joseph Todd Jr, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Ryder, Kenneth E, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on city property.
- Robinson, Antoninus Domonic, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Johnson, Stephanie Marlene, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to signal moving from curb.
- Stephens, Jason Anthony, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Garcia, Ricardo G, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Ross, Henry Joseph, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Isidro, Waldonado, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Moreno-ortiz, Edgar B, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Gonzalez-granados, Gedon, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on City property.
- Nemeth, Jason Matthew, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Howie, Alyssia Marie, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Duke, Cory Randolph, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Jovel-guerrero, Jose Amadeo, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
- Menjivar-escobar, Luis Maurici, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a glass container where prohibited.
- Moreno-ortiz, Yony E, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a glass container where prohibited.
- Sowder, Gilbert Dean, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft - third or subsequent offense.
- Carter, Norman Webb, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of littering generally.
- Miller, Ashley Faye, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Brady, Jennifer Lynn, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Howard, Christina Lynne, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Hill, Kyle Andrew, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Hancock, Christopher Jeremy, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Russell, Kayne Demetrius, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Green, Daymion Da`von, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of profane swearing, public drunkenness.
- Vargas, Jorge Madrid, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a glass container where prohibited.
- Bisson, David Michael, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective orders.
- La Flower, Ashley Michelle, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Anderson, Sunnie Lee, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Wochinger, Craig Scott, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of threats to bomb or damage building.
- Maarif, Hamza, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Love, Christopher Aaron, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing on riverbank or park.
- Riley, Donnie, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.