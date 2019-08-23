Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 1400 block Preserve Lane, 8/22, 8:00 p.m. A citizen reported her bike stolen from the bed of her truck.

Arrests:

  • Mullins, Travis Cody, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
  • Richards, Tameia Ann Marie, 20, of Woodbridge was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Creswell, Justin Allen, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective order.
  • Brown, Tsiras Asante, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Stapleton, David Lomonthe Jr, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation from vehicle/motorcycle motor.
  • Wood, Corey Mitchell, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Reffell, George Chimmah, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Blount, Antonio Jamal, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Bell, Bridgett Lynn, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Jones, Duane Clifton, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Jones, Joseph Todd Jr, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Ryder, Kenneth E, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on city property.
  • Robinson, Antoninus Domonic, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Johnson, Stephanie Marlene, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to signal moving from curb.
  • Stephens, Jason Anthony, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Garcia, Ricardo G, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
  • Ross, Henry Joseph, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
  • Isidro, Waldonado, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
  • Moreno-ortiz, Edgar B, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
  • Gonzalez-granados, Gedon, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on City property.
  • Nemeth, Jason Matthew, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
  • Howie, Alyssia Marie, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
  • Duke, Cory Randolph, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
  • Jovel-guerrero, Jose Amadeo, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession alcohol on City property.
  • Menjivar-escobar, Luis Maurici, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a glass container where prohibited.
  • Moreno-ortiz, Yony E, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a glass container where prohibited.
  • Sowder, Gilbert Dean, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft - third or subsequent offense.
  • Carter, Norman Webb, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of littering generally.
  • Miller, Ashley Faye, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Brady, Jennifer Lynn, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Howard, Christina Lynne, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Hill, Kyle Andrew, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Hancock, Christopher Jeremy, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Russell, Kayne Demetrius, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Green, Daymion Da`von, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of profane swearing, public drunkenness.
  • Vargas, Jorge Madrid, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a glass container where prohibited.
  • Bisson, David Michael, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective orders.
  • La Flower, Ashley Michelle, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Anderson, Sunnie Lee, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Wochinger, Craig Scott, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of threats to bomb or damage building.
  • Maarif, Hamza, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Love, Christopher Aaron, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing on riverbank or park.
  • Riley, Donnie, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

