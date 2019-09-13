Motor Vehicle Theft:

  • 1100 block Railroad Avenue, 9/12, 6:15 p.m. A citizen reported his Kia Rio stolen.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 200 block Kings Mill Court, 9/12, 8:45 p.m. License plates were stolen from two vehicles parked next to one another.

Arrests:

  • Cross, Theresa Faye, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Hoffman, Jessica Gray, 33, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Burns, Cassandra Kristen, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Dunst, Seth Jacob, 32, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Boner, Jesse Lee, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Jones, Cheryl Lynn, 47, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
  • Rowland, David Vincent Jr, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Thorne, Diana Marie, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
  • Parson, Jack Dempsey Jr, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of revoked pretrial release.
  • Barr, Martin Vanburen III, 51, of Richmond was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.
  • Moreno, Valeria, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Creswell, Justin Allen, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Hensley, Cecil Bill, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Jones, Karina Beth, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Colwell, April Lashawn, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
  • Carrick, Allison Brooke, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Jones, Brian O`neal, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Foster, Stephen, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
  • Levin, Brittany Anne, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Tegi, Julius Martin, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Hill, Rodney D`wayne, 45, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Partsch, Joshua William-Ryan, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Chapman, Charlie Nmn Jr, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Eames, Paul Salem Kirkland, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
  • Hall, John Scott, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Savell, Zachary Christopher, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Swain, Aquawlin Tamesha, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Stewart, Sierra Rege`ne-elizabe, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Hill, Jeffrey Antonio, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Boner, Jesse Lee, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of false identification of self to law enforcement.
  • Jackson, Christopher Michael, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Mason, Tyrone Berdell, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Spencer, Daniel James Montgomer, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Perez, Jessie Gia, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run -property damage.
  • Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Marshall, Alyssa Dawne, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Gemsheim, Christine Paula, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Knapik, Christopher Paul, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Stevens, Damien Everton, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of brandishing a firearm.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments