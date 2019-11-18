Aggravated Assault:
- 700 block Caroline Street, 11/16, 2:00 a.m. Two females report being physically attacked by two unknown black females. The victims declined medical treatment.
Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- 1200 block Ramble Drive, 11/15, 7:15 p.m. A City resident reported arriving home to find an exterior door open. A patrol officer responded and confirmed no persons were inside the house and at the time of the report, no items were missing from the residence.
Criminal Activity Report:
- 600 block Forest Village, 11/16, 3:30 p.m. A citizen reported a tree was on fire. The fire was extinguished. No persons were injured.
Larceny:
- Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia Street, 11/17, 5:30 p.m. A City resident reported she left her jacket unattended and it was stolen.
- Dollar General Store, 3061 Plank Road, 11/17, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported she left her phone unattended and it was stolen.
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 11/16, 7:00 p.m. A citizen reported she left her phone unattended and it was stolen.
- Best Buy, 1541 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 11/16, 11:50 p.m. A citizen reported she purchased a tablet and left it unattended in the cart. While her tablet was left unattended, it was stolen.
Vandalism:
- Fredericksburg Rescue Squad, 510 William Street, 11/17, 11:00 a.m. An employee reported one of the glass windows on the bay door was shattered.
Motor Vehicle Theft:
- 1000 block Princess Anne Street, 11/16, 3:30 p.m. A citizen left her vehicle parked in the parking lot for a few hours and it was stolen.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
