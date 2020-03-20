Vandalism:

  • 1800 block Augustine Avenue, 3/19, 3:45 p.m. A City resident reported she returned home from vacation and found her residence vandalized.

Arrests:

  • Hinson, Timothy Matthew, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Bliley, Anthony Christopher IV, 30, of Heathsville was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Darr, David Jermaine, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Morris, Abigail Rose, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Franklin, Isaac Blagg, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication, first offense.
  • Washington, Dennis Alonga, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member third offense.
  • Voit, Briana Alexandra, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Berlien-duncan, Nelson Tyler, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Fritter, Garry Franklin, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Gomez Lopez, Miguel, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Escobar Montoya, Jose Manuel, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Stone, Jordan Juwan, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Soriano Beltran, Gabriel, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Roden-wilson, Areonna, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Spindle, Sarah Marie, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/IIcontrolled substance.
  • Proctor, Niyah Olivia, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Thompson, Shellyann Riata, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Mills, Alex John, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Barksdale, Darrell Antonio, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Barniak, Selina Jasmine, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Skipwith, Rickia Shanekqua, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to give full time and attention.
  • Allen, James Michael, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrian in the roadway.

