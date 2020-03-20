Vandalism:
- 1800 block Augustine Avenue, 3/19, 3:45 p.m. A City resident reported she returned home from vacation and found her residence vandalized.
Arrests:
- Hinson, Timothy Matthew, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Bliley, Anthony Christopher IV, 30, of Heathsville was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Darr, David Jermaine, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Morris, Abigail Rose, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Franklin, Isaac Blagg, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication, first offense.
- Washington, Dennis Alonga, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member third offense.
- Voit, Briana Alexandra, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Berlien-duncan, Nelson Tyler, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Fritter, Garry Franklin, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Gomez Lopez, Miguel, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Escobar Montoya, Jose Manuel, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Stone, Jordan Juwan, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Soriano Beltran, Gabriel, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Roden-wilson, Areonna, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Spindle, Sarah Marie, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/IIcontrolled substance.
- Proctor, Niyah Olivia, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Thompson, Shellyann Riata, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Mills, Alex John, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Barksdale, Darrell Antonio, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Barniak, Selina Jasmine, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Skipwith, Rickia Shanekqua, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to give full time and attention.
- Allen, James Michael, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrian in the roadway.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
