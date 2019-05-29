Shots Fired:
- 200 block Ability Place, 5/28, 2:00 a.m. A City resident reported hearing a single gunshot fired. When he went outside later that morning, he noticed a hole in his residence that may have been from a bullet. No casings were found and there was no damage inside the residence. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
- 700 block Fauquier Street, 5/26, 8:00 p.m. A City resident reported a grass rug was stolen from her front porch. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
