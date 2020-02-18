Unlawful Entry:

  • 1300 block Sophia Street, 2/15, 9:15 p.m. A City resident returned home and found an unknown male asleep in her residence. When she confronted him, he ran out of the home. He is described as a white male approximately 5’3” to 5’5”.

Larceny:

  • 1000 block Winchester Street, 2/17, 8:45 p.m. A City resident reported a package was stolen from her front porch. Videos surveillance from a doorbell camera shows the suspect is a young male, approximately 16 to 22 years old (see photo).

Vehicle Tampering:

  • 1200 block Caroline Street, 2/15, 1:45 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle was tampered with.

Assault:

  • 200 block William Street, 2/16, 11:00 p.m. A citizen reported an unknown white male approximately 45 years old assaulted him. The victim did not need medical attention.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 200 block Farrell Lane, 2/16, 8:15 p.m. A citizen reported a firearm was stolen from his unsecured vehicle.

Graffiti:

  • 600 block Jackson Street, 2/16, 1:00 p.m. A City employee discovered there was graffiti on a bench at the bus stop.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments