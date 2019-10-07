Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 1000 block Caroline Street, 10/6, 7:00 p.m. A citizen reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle.
  • 400 block and 800 block Cobblestone Boulevard, 10/5, Two City residents reported items were stolen from their vehicles.

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 1700 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 10/5, 11:00 a.m. A citizen reported the front license plate stolen from her vehicle.

Larceny – Theft from Building:

  • Olive Garden, 2811 Plank Road, 10/5, 9:00 p.m. A citizen reported she left her purse at the restaurant and it was stolen.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 500 block Jackson Street, 10/5, 1:30 p.m. A patrol officer discovered a vehicle with a shattered window.

Vandalism:

  • 800 block Cobblestone Boulevard, 10/5, 4:00 p.m. A City resident reported damage to his vehicle’s passenger-side window.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments