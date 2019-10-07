Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1000 block Caroline Street, 10/6, 7:00 p.m. A citizen reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle.
- 400 block and 800 block Cobblestone Boulevard, 10/5, Two City residents reported items were stolen from their vehicles.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 1700 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 10/5, 11:00 a.m. A citizen reported the front license plate stolen from her vehicle.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- Olive Garden, 2811 Plank Road, 10/5, 9:00 p.m. A citizen reported she left her purse at the restaurant and it was stolen.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 500 block Jackson Street, 10/5, 1:30 p.m. A patrol officer discovered a vehicle with a shattered window.
Vandalism:
- 800 block Cobblestone Boulevard, 10/5, 4:00 p.m. A City resident reported damage to his vehicle’s passenger-side window.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
